Gridiron Preview: Monroe City Panthers

Monroe City’s defense of their state title ended last year with a shutout loss to Clark County on a snowy night in the district title game, it doesn’t get much colder than that.

Now as the Panthers gear up for 2019, they’re ready to move forward but that hardly means they’ll be switching up what got them there in the first place.

Senior fullback Keenan Batsell said that, “My style, I guess my style is just try to get the job done.

It don’t matter what really team you are we’re just going to face you because that’s football.”

Keenan Batsell makes it sound so simple and when you run the football like he does, it is.

Head Coach David Kirby said, “He’s very fast. You know he’s an All-State track kid.

Owns our school record in the four by two. So with that he’s also about 200 pounds.

He’s a very strong, physical kid. He’s got a really good mix of speed and power.”

Batsell was a sophomore back on Monroe City’s 2017 state championship team and now coming off a 1500 yard and 20 plus touchdown season he and the class of 2020 have the daunting task of replacing a loaded senior class including running back Zach Osbron, QB Blake Hays and defensive lineman Jon Saxbury, but for the Panthers it’s business as usual.

Senior lineman Max Hays said, “Had a few questions this year about how we’re going to look this year since all those seniors left.

I think they’re going to be pretty surprised how these seniors stepped up, this small group to be leaders.”

With five returning starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 10-2 squad that made a run to the district title game, Monroe City brings back more weapons than just the busing Batsell.

Antwuan Battle and several pieces from their o-line in Danny Denison and Max Hays are all back.

And defensively a group that pitched five shutouts in 2018 isn’t wasting much time stressing how to maintain that level of excellence.

Hays added that, “It’s really not that hard actually.

They played scout teams since they were sophomores so them jumping in is really not that hard to come in.

And we coach them up.”

Kirby said, “Defensively I think our kids are very fast and they’re very intelligent.

We communicate very effectively and the kids are always talking.”

Monroe City knows they have some big shoes to fill, but at the end of the day, filling those shoes, is the same old Panther football.

Batsell said that, “I think we take a lot of pride for being Monroe City.

We always been known for mostly running the ball.

We always been known for being physical, getting down, going fast.”

That trademark physicality will be back on display August 30th at Centralia.