Gridiron Preview: Keokuk Chiefs

For the third straight year Keokuk has a new head coach preparing them for opening night. Although after the promotion of offensive coordinator Josh Roberts, the Chiefs will be looking for success, not excuses in 2019.

Head Coach Josh Roberts said that, “It makes it easy as a coach because they already know it’s going to be their second year in this system.

Last year was the first year obviously.

So having another year under their belt as all starters, returning guys, it makes it a lot easier as a coach.”

Senior running back and safety Braylon Martinez added that, “He’s been on the staff so I mean it’s not really nothing new.

We’re used to what he does and how it works and what he does is working for everyone.

He pushes everyone to do their best and he makes sure everyone gets in the weight room.

If kids need rides he’ll go get them because that’s just the type of guy he is.”

Keokuk returns more than a dozen starters from last year’s 2-7 squad including speedster running back Braylon Martinez, QB Cory Skinner and anchoring the defensive line is big Dylan Jeffers.

After going through the growing pains of a young team, the Chiefs have come out the other side a more prepared group.”

Jeffers said, “Everybody really, but me was pretty young.

Even I was young and not everybody was as developed last year, but everybody’s way more developed this year. Older, stronger, faster.

So I mean I think it’s going to be an exciting year for all of us.”

The Chiefs feel they’re ready to take a step forward in 2019 and ultimately they feel that step forward, can have lasting effects well beyond just this season.

Jeffers added that, “It’s about the kids coming up watching what we’re going to lay down for them to build upon.

Once we leave I mean, we’re in the past so we need to make sure that the kids coming up are going to be excited to watch us go out there so they want to do the same thing once they get older.”

The Chiefs will open the season August 30th at Davis County.