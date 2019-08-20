Gridiron Preview: Clark County Indians

Whether on the track or the football field, Caleb Lapsley moves almost to fast to notice, which seems appropriate because quickness like his, is hard to come by.

Clark County Head Coach Ethan Allen said that he, “Never had anybody even close to his type of speed.

We were talking yesterday in conditioning just how fast he really is and just does it effortlessly.”

The 100 meter state champion is one of 11 starters back from a Clark County team that’s coming off their second straight district title capped by a 20-0 win at Monroe City.

Clark County gave up less than 15 points per game and pitched three postseason shutouts in 2018.

Despite losing their starting quarterback and one of their best defensive players in London Brunk, the Indians don’t expect to lose a step.

Senior running back and safety Caleb Lapsley said that, “I believe the defense is going to really shine up front and stopping the run.

Obviously we’ll be in the backfield and the deep covering up all the pass.”

Allen added that, “Sam Wheeler’s been taking snaps for us at quarterback and looks really good.

Our receiving core, I feel like we’re long.

Going to be able to stretch the field vertically so we feel good about those guys to and what they can do.”

They say success doesn’t happen overnight, but the Indians have gone from a 2-9 team in 2016 to now being back to back district champions and that quick success doesn’t just come from a high level of play, but maybe more importantly a high level of character.

Senior lineman Trevor Schorr said that, “Especially with our coaching staff, just getting used to practicing everyday, it definitely helped out.

Just our players being able to connect and play together as a team instead of just individually. It really helps.”

Senior fullback and linebacker Spencer Gregory said, “My freshman year when that season happened I think we learned from it.

It seemed like all the mistakes we made, how we could’ve played way better and not playing to our full potential.”

Clark County’s journey for a third straight district crown will start August 30th at Highland.