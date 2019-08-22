Gridiron Preview: Fort Madison Bloodhounds In The Spotlight

In tonight’s Gridiron Preview, we focus in on Fort Madison’s first year head coach Derek Doherty and his desire to get the Bloodhounds on the winning track this

season in the Hawkeye State. Doherty takes over the reins of the program after serving as an assistant coach for the ‘Hounds for the past decade.

Coach Doherty has already built strong relationships with teh players in the program who already know him very well.

To a man, the squad is definitely excited to have him in charge of the program.

Doherty’s mission is 2019, is to help the team excel on the field by encouraging them daily to put forth their best effort on a daily basis in all three phases

of the game. In addition to winning, Doherty hopes to bring back “the love of the game” to the Fort Madison program.

“We’re at a point in our program right now where we’re just focused on trying to get better. Fort Madison’s history hasn’t been too great, so we just need to get

better in all aspects of the football game.” Coach Doherty went on to add, “We have a pretty good game plan, we just need to go out and execute, and be of high

energy, and have fun playing football. I think that’s something that’s been missed here, is having fun while executing.”

Last season, the Bloodhounds finished the season at (3-1) under former head coach Anthony Shiffmann.

Fort Madison lost 11 seniors to graduation, but they bring back more than three starters on defense and 7 on defense.

Members of Fort Madison’s Senior Class hope to use the teams experience this season to improve their record and leave a legacy for the program for many years to

come. FMHS running back Diego Lozano offered a litte insight on the Bloodhounds recently, “I see us being underestimated a lot. We usually are, but we’re here

to prove them wrong. Again. I mean, it’s happened before. They’re gonna like to watch us play football, I’ll tell you that much.”

Senior Bloodhounds linman Thumper Wood also stated, “All of us seniors are trying to go out with a bang and just get our football team a better culture coming up

through the years.”