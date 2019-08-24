Gridiron Preview: Knox County Eagles In The Spotlight



Our “Gridiron Preview” bus ride across the Tri-States continues with a stop in Knox County.

That’s where the Eagles have been gearing up to start a season filled with high hopes and expectations.

KCHS has 7 seniors returning to their ranks in 2019 after posting a (4-6) slate last year on the gridiron.

2 of those seniors will be first year players for Knox County head coach Bruce Vannoy.

Senior middle linebacker Robert Mauck will be the man to watch on the Eagles defensive unit once again this year.

Mauck tallied 120 tackles last season as the Eagles finished in 5th place in the Lewis and Clark standings with a (4-4) slate.

“Practices have been more intense. We’re trying to push our offense to get faster on the ball. Our defense has been working really hard, so we don’t have as many

touchdowns put on us.” Mauch also stated “We’ve just been working really hard this offseason.”

Senior running back Trent Klocke also added, “We changed our offense, and we changed our defense. Our defense is going to be a lot more effective, a lot more

simple to run, but it’s going to help us be more successful this year.” Finally Klocke stated, “Defense, it’s going to help us stop the other team’s offense a

lot easier, get a lot of turnovers, and it’s really gonna help us out.”