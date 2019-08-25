Gridiron Preview: Paris Coyotes

For the Paris Coyotes, the last three seasons have been difficult ones with three straight campaigns that ended 2-8 records, but for the first time in several years the Coyotes are boasting experience and swagger and for proof of that look no further than Saturday night’s jamboree at Knox County.

Head Coach Gary Crusha saw Quarterback Clayton Langerud, who missed several games last year due to injury, throw some absolute dimes to Alex Green Saturday night and if he and the rest of the Coyotes can avoid the injury bug in 2019 it’s going to spell a big step forward for this program.

Paris returns nine starters on each sides of the ball and all their starters are set to be juniors and seniors who have learned from the past few seasons and are ready to show what they can do now that they’ve got some legitimate varsity time under their belts.

Crusha said, “We’ve taken our lumps for a couple years and hopefully now it’s our turn to start giving some of those lumps.

We’re not the freshman and sophomores playing against juniors and seniors now.

We are the juniors and seniors playing hopefully against some underclassman here and there, but hopefully that’ll be to our advantage throughout the season.”

QB and defensive end Clayton Langerud added that, “As long as everyone stays healthy we can win 6, 7 games this year, make a pretty good chance of winning districts and going on for a good title.

We spent the last three years losing games for this one year to really shine and go above and beyond expectations.”

With a healthy field general the offense should have more than a few explosive plays this year…

On the side of the football, defensively the Coyotes gave up over 35 points per game last season, but they expect to hold up their end of the bargain this season.

Junior wide receiver and safety Reese Barton said, “I think our passing defense is going to be a lot better than what it’s been in the past.

We’ve got a lot of new guys coming in for cornerbacks and back there at safety.

But otherwise are defensive line is looking pretty strong.”

Senior running back and linebacker Kasion Berrey added that, “We’re running the same defense as we did last year. We threw in a few more things and learned some stuff and how to read the offense and really attack the ball.”