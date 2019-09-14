Frontier Settlement Day gives glimpse into pioneer lifestyle

QUINCY – History came alive on Quinsippi Island during the 11th annual Frontier Settlement Day Saturday.

Over 400 people came out to see what life was like in Quincy in the 1800’s at the Log Cabin Village.

Organizers said adults and children alike were able to learn something new.

Some said they were impressed to see how different items used to be manufactured.

“It’s kind of mind blowing to see how they worked back then, because now we have all these power tools,” attendee Mia Tidwell said.

Organizers said if you missed the event you can still come visit the log cabins from dawn to dusk daily.