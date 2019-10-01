Breast Cancer awareness store looks to support patients in the area

Tuesday kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Blessing Health System wants to make sure those going through treatment aren’t alone.

Starting on Wednesday, the Breast Cancer Awareness Store will be open selling everything from shirts to breast cancer merchandise.

Organizers say 100 percent of the money raised goes to support breast cancer patients in our area, that includes paying for mammograms, gas cards, even wigs or prosthetics.

“Women in the community; just seeing these shirts, knows there is support for them,” said Breast Cancer Supervisor Dawn Herzog. “Not only are you making a contribution to the fund but you’re also supporting those women emotionally, knowing they are not fighting this journey alone.”

The store will be open Wednesday through Saturday at the Oak Street Mall.

Store Hours

October 2: 10 am – 6:30 pm

October 3: 10 am – 6 pm

October 4: 10 am – 6 pm

October 5: 9 am – 2 pm