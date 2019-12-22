Last-minute holiday shoppers take to the Quincy Mall

Dozens of shoppers flooded the Quincy Mall Sunday afternoon looking to finish up their holiday shopping.

"We're getting some little things and helping the kids make sure they get their stuff," shopper Mitch Ridout said.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of holiday shoppers buy their last gift during the week before Christmas.

"I'm doing my last minute shopping with my wife," local shopper Jeffrey Teel said.

"We're shopping around trying to get stuff for my parents and sisters," shopper Jared Ridout said.

"I ordered a bunch of stuff on Amazon, but it's going to get here late, so trying to pick up a few things to cover it up," shopper Reed Miller said.

According to the NRF, shoppers will spend about $730 billion in November and December, 56 percent of those shoppers making their last purchase during the week before Christmas.

"Every year we shop at this time," Teel said. "We wait till the last moment and try to get the better sales."

Local business owners said between Saturday and Sunday, it's the busiest time of the year for them, as they see a lot of last-minute shoppers.

"Saturday was really, really busy and I look for today to be just as busy," Holiday Shop sales associate Stacy Gibson said.

Gibson puts up a sports holiday shop in the mall every holiday season. She said this year's late foot traffic is what keeps her business afloat.

"It's been really really great to see the mall busy and see how business has picked up the last few days and to see all the people out shopping," Gibson said.

The NRF states that the average shopper will spend just more than $1,000 on other people during the holidays.

Many shoppers said while cutting it close, Sunday marks the end of their holiday shopping.

"You start looking at the time, like oh no, we have to get it in, so just getting that last little bit in," Ridout said.

Gibson said she's extending her hours Monday and Christmas Eve.

The Quincy Mall holiday hours:

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: CLOSED

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.