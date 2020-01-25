Great River Eagle Days means profit for downtown business

Hundreds flocked to Quincy for the annual Great River Eagle Days on Saturday, making for a profitable weekend for downtown businesses.

"We came down from Keokuk Iowa and usually stay at the local hotels," Standing Bear Council Member Michael Beall said.

Workers at businesses just down the street from the Oakley-Lindsay center said anything that fills hotels also fills tables for them.

"When hotels are full we definitely see a boom in business, our bar is full, our restaurant is definitely fuller," On the Rail Sports Bar and Grill manager Hannah Devers said.

She said when there's events at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, it means big business, and it's something that workers there look forward to.

"Got a lot of people who will come from out of town and they will come specifically to us, because they know we're close and we're within walking distance," she said. "It's definitely nice, especially having it right down the street."

Officials at the Oakley-Lindsay center said on average visitors spend $250 a night on food, lodging, and shopping when visiting Quincy.

But organizers said the celebration is about much more than turning a profit.

"This event is special to us as a time together during the winter, get to see friends, get to see family, and have a good time, and celebrate native tradition," Beall said.

He said the dancing, demonstrations, and viewing of the eagles both indoors out are what make Great River Eagle Days worth coming to town for.

"We're also here Sunday so just come down, have an open mind, and get to experience what true native tradition is," said Beall encouraging those who didn't come out Saturday to come check out the event.