Quincy St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled

QUINCY (WGEM) — Parade officials announced Thursday afternoon that the Quincy St. Patrick's Day Parade would be canceled due to the Governor's mandate limiting large gatherings.

Officials state the parade, which was set for Saturday, March 14th, will not be rescheduled.

The governor's mandate, issued Thursday afternoon, requires all large-scale events exceeding 1,000 individuals be canceled for the next 30 days.

Parade officials state that they would abide by the governor’s order, to cancel the parade for the safety of the participates and parade viewers.