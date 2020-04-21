 Skip to Content

Quincy woman arrested following stabbing

One woman was arrested, another was taken to the hospital following a stabbing early Tuesday morning, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police were called to 4th and State just after midnight.

Officers said they found a 29-year-old woman near 3rd and Gardner Expressway who had been stabbed several times.

The victim was taken to Blessing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Toni Hale, 35, of Quincy for Aggravated Battery.

Officers said she lived in the area where the stabbing took place.

