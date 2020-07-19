Electric heat gun causes Quincy house fire

The Quincy Fire Department says an electric gun is to blame for a Sunday afternoon house fire.

Firefighters said they got a call about a structure fire at 1701 State Street around 4:16 p.m..

They said when they arrived on the scene, smoke was coming from the rear of the home.

Officials say the homeowner was using an electric heat gun to scrape the paint off the wood trim and it got too hot and caused the fire.

Firefighters confirmed with the homeowner no one was inside the home before attacking the fire from the rear.

A significant amount of smoke covered the scene.

Those across the street at State Street Bar and Grill saw what happened and went to see if everyone made it out safe.

"We were in there throwing darts and we kind of looked out the window and seen smoke rolling around the house," witness Lloyd Zanger said.

"He got it pretty immense for a little bit and realized that the house was on fire and we went out to make sure everybody was alright."

Firefighters said there was fire damage to the walls and roof as well as smoke and water damage but the house is not a complete loss.