WIU Food Pantry to resume operations

MACOMB (WGEM) — The Western Illinois University (WIU) Food Pantry will resume full operations for all students, staff, and faculty, according to organizers.

The food pantry will be open from noon to 5 p.m. beginning on August 27.

Organizers state due to the ongoing health crisis, the pantry has updated its policies and procedures to keep all patrons and volunteers safe and healthy while visiting the WIU Food Pantry.

Organizers state the followed health precautions will be followed: