Bills fall flat again against AFC’s elite, still lead East

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills had an opportunity to measure themselves against the AFC’s elite over the span of a week. They fell well short of prime-time aspirations. The teams that played in last year’s AFC championship game had an easy time against the Bills, who were thumped at Tennessee last Tuesday night and overrun by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 26-17 loss on Monday night. The big plus for the Bills is that they still lead the AFC East, a game ahead of Miami, with New England uncharacteristically languishing in third place.