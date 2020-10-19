 Skip to Content

Boil order issued for some Quincy residents near Riverview Park

4:52 pm Top Stories

EDITOR'S NOTE: City officials lifted this boil order on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m.

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The City of Quincy issued a notification of water service interruption on Tuesday from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the northwest side of Quincy for replacement of a fire hydrant.

Customer in the following areas will be on a 48 hour boil order once service is restored:

  • 2nd Street, Elm Street to Chestnut Street
  • Elm Street, 3rd Street to 4th Street
  • 3rd Street, Elm Street to Chestnut Street
  • Chestnut Street, 2nd Street to 3rd Street

Author Profile Photo

Mark Schneider

Assignment Editor

Related Articles

Skip to content