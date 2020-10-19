Boil order issued for some Quincy residents near Riverview Park

EDITOR'S NOTE: City officials lifted this boil order on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m.

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The City of Quincy issued a notification of water service interruption on Tuesday from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the northwest side of Quincy for replacement of a fire hydrant.

Customer in the following areas will be on a 48 hour boil order once service is restored: