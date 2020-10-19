Morales party claims win as Bolivia seems to shift back left

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia appears to be shifting sharply away from the conservative policies of the U.S.-backed interim government that took power last year after leftist President Evo Morales resigned and fled the country. Morales’ party is claiming victory in Sunday’s presidential election, and the leading rival to his handpicked successor conceded defeat Monday as did interim President Jeanine Áñez. Officials aren’t releasing a quick count of results from Sunday’s vote, but two independent samples of selected polling places give Arce a lead well beyond what he needs to avoid a runoff.