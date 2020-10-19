California police recover lizards stolen from reptile store

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Police in California have announced two arrests and the return of a pair of unique lizards that were stolen from a reptile shop last year. The Los Angeles Times reports the Long Beach Police Department says the two Australian lace monitor lizards were stolen from JTK Reptiles in Long Beach in November. The lizards can grow to be more than 6 feet long and were valued together at $75,000. Authorities say three people entered the store, broke into the cages holding the lizards and escaped to a waiting car. A police spokesman declined to say how detectives found the animals.