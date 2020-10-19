California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California won’t allow any distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the state until it is reviewed by the state’s own panel of experts. Newsom, a Democrat, said Monday the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month. He named 11 doctors and scientists to review any rollout of vaccines by the federal government or vaccine developers. They hail from top California universities and medical providers, along with state and local public health officials. The pledge raises the possibility that California residents might not receive a vaccine as distribution begins in other states.