China calls on India to honor pledge, return missing soldier

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military says it hopes India will make good on its pledge to swiftly return a Chinese soldier found lost along their mountainous border where the sides have been locked in a tense standoff. The defense ministry says the soldier had been helping herders round up yaks when he lost his way on Sunday evening. Indian officials said the soldier would be handed back to the Chinese side after the completion of “formalities.” The standoff between the two militaries began in early May, and each side now has tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets in the cold-desert, high-altitude region as winter approaches.