Drive-thru job fair scheduled for Wednesday

Fort Madison, IA. (WGEM) -- Economic development officials are reminding Lee County residents looking for a job in southeast Iowa to come to Wednesday's drive-thru job fair.

Organizers said it's take place at the Baxter Sports Complex in Fort Madison from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They said 30 companies will participate, offering information on more than 100 jobs.

In addition, nine companies will be doing interviews.

Organizers said people should bring their resumes.

"Something they can leave with these employers so that if that employer wanted to follow up directly with them they can do that," IowaWORKS business marketing specialist Debra Fox said.

Fox said the fair is a joint effort between IowaWORKS, Lee County Economic Development Group, Fort Madison Partners and the Keokuk Chamber of Commerce.

"This is our first big one in the area and again we're hoping things will go off well and this may be what we call our new normal," she said.

Fox said everyone who goes will get a packet of information about jobs available in the area.