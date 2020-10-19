Fort Madison council to discuss special election to fill council seats

One item on Fort Madison’s city council agenda on Tuesday will be whether to hold a special election to fill two empty council seats.

City officials said it's a result of a citizen's petition, calling for a special election to fill the recently vacated second and third ward council seats.

They said the citizen told them they didn't have faith in the appointment process.

Officials said holding a special election has it's pros and cons.

"The disadvantage of the election process is that it takes longer and it's expensive, it costs money," mayor Matt Mohrfeld said. "The good thing is it does fill the seats for the remainder of the term, which in third ward's case is three years, but in second ward it's just nearly, by the time it gets filled, nine months."

Mohrfeld said if approved, the election would take place sometime in mid-December.

The council had originally decided to fill the seats by appointment at their November 17th meeting.

