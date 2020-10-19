Free COVID-19 testing available in McDonough County

Free COVID-19 testing is coming to more rural areas.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and McDonough county health department are hosting a four-day long COVID-19 testing event this week.

It gets underway after 58-new cases were reported in the county on Monday.



Testing began Monday at Western Illinois University, where 189 people were tested.

Fulton county resident, Alyssa Anderson says having tests readily available is important for her as many people are asymptomatic and don't know if they're spreading the virus.

"Especially in these areas that are a little bit more rural, we really need this because we just don't have the access to this kind of stuff in the more rural areas," Anderson said.

WIU student, Anthony Munoz says this gives students no excuses to not be aware of how contagious the disease is.

"It helps us make sure that, whether we've been exposed or not, to test ourselves which is really important, especially in the middle of the pandemic," Munoz said.

Site Manager, Deborah Curry says having community wide testing for multiple days allows the county to better understand disease spread in the community.

"We want to keep track of numbers, make sure we're going on a downward trend and if we're going up, that way we know what steps to take to keep those numbers from continuing to go up," Curry said.

She says everyone should get tested.

"Especially if you believe you've been a large gathering and somebody may have had symptoms, it's always safe to get tested," Curry added.

All testing sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and all you need is an ID.

Tuesday on the W-I-U campus

Wednesday at 'Bushnell-Prairie City' schools in Bushnell

Thursday at the 'Spoon River College Outreach Center' in Macomb.

Curry says you will be called with results in two to seven days of test.

She says you can request a paper copy that will be mailed to you.