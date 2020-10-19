Iowa election officials remind voters of registration deadlines

Lee County election officials said Saturday is the last day voters can preregister to get their name on the voting rolls in Iowa.

Election officials at the Fort Madison county office said it needs to be done before 5:00 p.m..

Auditor Denise Fraise said all people need to bring is their drivers license.

She said people can still register and vote same day either at the county offices or a polling place.

"If your drivers license doesn't have you correct address on it, you need to bring a bank statement or utility bill, something with your name or address on it," she said.

Fraise said Saturday at 5:00 p.m. is also the deadline for requesting a mail in ballot.

She said those need to be postmarked before election day or dropped off at county buildings or drop boxes before polls close at 9:00 p.m. on election night.

