Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good. The actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening. He said he understands the disease is serious and expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team. Bridges, the son of the late actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Last Picture Show” and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Crazy Heart” and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in “Hell or High Water.”