Loeffler, Warnock, Collins spar in 1st Georgia Senate debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins both accused the other of lying and touted their own conservative credentials in their first debate. Democrat Raphael Warnock assailed Loeffler for associating herself with a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and made racist remarks. Tense exchanges flew in all directions Monday in the crowded special election for the U.S. Senate seat Loeffler was appointed to 10 months ago. The candidates sparred over President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, the Black Lives Matter movement, support for police and economic recovery. Loeffler was appointed to replace retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.