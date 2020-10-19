Neighbors hope to see less gang violence after shootout in Quincy

There's a push to keep gangs off the streets in Quincy after police responded to a shooting on Quincy's northside Sunday night.

Neighbors said they don't want it in their neighborhood and hope it doesns't happen again.

"I had just retired to go to bed and laid down and it sounded like firecrackers going off," Quincy resident Greg Fletcher said.

Fletcher is talking about the shootout near 3rd and Spruce in Quincy Sunday night.

"I thought, eh, it couldn't have been a gun," Fletcher said.

He lives on Spruce and said he is shocked to have heard something like this happen in his neighborhood.

"I just rolled over and went to sleep and I get up this morning to find out, it was a gun," Fletcher said. "A couple cars had a shootout just around the corner."

Police said witnesses told them that a man in a vehicle was shooting at another vehicle and then fled.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said police have arrested three men.

"This is the type of activity we will not tolerate in Quincy," Farha said.

Farha said when police conducted a search warrant, they found three handguns in a home in the 1300 block of N. 12th street and one gun in the car.

"I do believe it is gang related," Farha said. "I do believe it is drug related, it's drug sales related."

Farha said although nobody was hurt, their carelessness could have ended in a tragedy.

"These are individuals that seemingly did this not caring where they did it at," Farha said.



He said even though gang-related activity is rare now, compared to years ago, his office is not taking this lightly.

"We are going to seek to make certain they have to pay for this type of activity," Farha said. "We definitely need to come down hard on people who want to engage in this type of conduct."

Fletcher agrees and said he hopes his neighborhood never sees a shootout or anything like it again.

"We have to keep it off the streets and if you send a signal that it won't be tolerated in Quincy, hopefully we won't have the problems that other communities have," Fletcher said.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Quincy police department.

Farha said if possible, they will take these cases to federal court.