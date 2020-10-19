New Little Free Library dedicated by Girl Scouts at Riverview Park in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Next time you're at Riverview Park in Hannibal, you could pick up a book to borrow from the new Little Free Library dedicated at the big shelter Monday evening.

Dozens of Girl Scouts from Troop 9197 came out to dedicate the small library made by troop father Shawn Janes.

Girl Scouts who helped dedicate the library today said they put some of their favorites in to be borrowed out.

"People that don't really have enough money to have books, these books are free to just grab and have some books," said Girl Scout Ainsley Viehmann.

Troop leaders said scouts in the troop will continue to maintain the little free library as part of their service to the community.