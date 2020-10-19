Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens in the central Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Epsilon has strengthened in the central Atlantic, the latest in what has been a very active hurricane season. The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph, up slightly from when it formed hours earlier on Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. The storm is about 730 miles southeast of Bermuda and is currently stationary. This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.