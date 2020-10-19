Police: X-ray tech killed in crash outside Ballwin clinic

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say an X-ray technician has died after being hit by a sport utility vehicle outside the clinic where she worked, and the driver has been arrested. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Marissa Politte, of Ballwin, had left Total Access Urgent Care in Ballwin and was on the sidewalk when she was hit by an SUV Sunday night. Politte died hours later at a St. Louis hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old driver, Trenton Geiger of Town and County, was sniffing inhalants at the time of the crash. He was charged Monday with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.