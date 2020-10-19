 Skip to Content

Robert Redford’s son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58

8:43 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58. Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that his 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.” His wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver. Kyle said her husband’s liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he awaited a liver transplant. She posted a slew of photos on Twitter including James, herself and their family. James battled with liver disease for more than 30 years.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content