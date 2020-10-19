SPORTS IN FOCUS: Quincy teen to continue basketball career overseas

Like many prep basketball players, Jermaine Knaff II has dreams to play basketball professionally.

The junior forward/guard plays for the Quincy Senior High School JV basketball team and is ranked #93 in the state of Illinois for his class.

Knaff says he wants to take the "road less traveled" and he will be leaving the Blue Devil basketball program to go to Italy.

He plans to enroll at the Tigullio Academy in Santa Margherita Ligure to continue his hoops aspirations.

"With Illinois and everything and the season still up in the air, I felt like this was the best decision just because I can get more exposure," Knaff said.

"A lot of talented players went overseas during high school and now that one of the top prospects in the NBA draft [has done it], I figured if they can do it why not me?”

Knaff says his performance at several basketball camps and showcases got him on the radar of the Italian academy. His father, Jermaine, Sr, admits he was skeptical of everything at first.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I thought he was just pulling my leg," Jermaine Knaff Sr said. "But then one Sunday evening, he just said 'Tigullio is talking to me again' so I was like ‘Ok, let’s get on the phone with them and see what’s going on' so we did some chatting and it came out to be legit, and I talked to him and it sounded like something he really wants to pursue and I’m not going to hold him back on something he really wants to do.”

Jermaine says he's treating the aspect of going overseas just like going to college, even though he's not the age of most college students.

"I do think of it as like college prep," Jermaine said. "Like getting ready because Luka Doncic played over there for 3-4 years and he was a top pick in the draft and he’s playing against pro players everyday, so that’s what I’m looking forward to is getting that experience.”

Knaff II says he will be at the academy for six months to a year. He admits being away from family, friends and basketball courts on U.S. soil for that long is nerve-wracking, but he hopes to make the Tri-States proud.