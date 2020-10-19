WIU president search nears end

Western Illinois University is taking the next steps in the search for the school's next president.

This week, university officials are interviewing the six finalists that will be considered to be WIU's 12th president.

Interim President Martin Abraham was the first person to be interviewed.

Board of Trustees Chair, Polly Radosh says the process started last December, and is now kicking into high gear.

"We've sort of been in limbo, in a holding pattern for the last year and a half and we're looking forward to somebody who can take the reins and move forward. So, it's very important."

Radosh says next, each candidate must go before the board of trustees before a decision is made.

She says they hope to have a president elected by December.

The candidates' vitas and complete interview schedules can be found at wiu.edu/presidentialsearch and wiu.edu/employment.