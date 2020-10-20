6 Russian officers charged in ‘destructive’ hacking campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced charges against Russian intelligence officers in cyberattacks that targeted a French presidential election, the Winter Olympics in South Korea and American businesses. The case implicates the Kremlin unit that interfered in the 2016 U.S. election but is not related to the November vote. The six defendants are said to be current and former officers in the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU. The indictment accuses the six of hacks prosecutors say were aimed at furthering the Kremlin’s geopolitical interests and in destabilizing or punishing perceived enemies. A Kremlin spokesman on Tuesday rejected the accusations and said they resemble “regularly occurring relapses of rampant Russophobia.”