American Red Cross in dire need of disaster volunteers

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The American Red Cross is in urgent need of volunteers this disaster season. They are offering both virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities with training for all volunteers.

The American Red Cross Regional Communications & Marketing Manager Drew Brown said with the influx of disasters they need more hands.

"We’ve seen different regions including the south and the west coast deal with these back-to-back disasters. and the need for help continues well after the disaster is over," said Brown.

They are in need of volunteers in three categories, Shelter Service, Disasters Health Services, and Bloor Donor Ambassadors.

Shelter Service – These volunteers help support emergency shelters by staffing different areas including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

Disaster Health Services - We need volunteers who can work in emergency shelters to help assess people's health and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (RN and LPN/LVN). We also need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters; this could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education, and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment, or consumable medical supplies.

Blood Donor Ambassador - These volunteers welcome visitors to Red Cross facilities or blood drives and take their temperature before they enter. Visitors could include potential blood donors, people seeking help, course participants, and Red Cross employees and volunteers.

If you are interested in finding out more information or applying to become a volunteer click here.