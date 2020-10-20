Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in more than 90 years

ISLESFORD, Maine (AP) — A mother has given birth to a baby on Maine’s Little Cranberry Island for the first time in more than nine decades. Born two weeks ago, Azalea Belle Gray is the sixth child for Aaron Gray and Erin Fernald Gray. The Bangor Daily News reports that Azalea’s great-grandfather, a lifelong lobsterman, had been the most recent baby born on Islesford. That was way back in 1927. The Grays husband had contingency plans to go to Mount Desert Island for the birth if they needed to. But everything went smoothly Sept. 26.