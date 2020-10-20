Bears sign former Notre Dame star LB Teo to practice squad

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday. A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia, Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19). He has 307 tackles — 22 for loss — along with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He takes the practice squad spot of kicker Kai Forbath, signed Tuesday to the Los Angeles Rams’ active roster.