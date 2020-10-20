Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 20, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jason Obert

Ashley Fischer

Angie Steinkamp

Nora Bowen

Travis Cooley

Jaini Hamilton

Davette Cheney

Santina Siemer

Paula Downs

Jeff Schiedel

Erik Roon

Jana Gamage

Jim Campbell

Jenna Bryan

Pam Shuck

Rachelle Thomas

Debbie Standley

Jessie Kretzer

Denise Armstrong

Art Derry

Neil Macomber

Lisa Hays

Linda Rull

Jeff Schutte

Michelle Keller

Shona Allen

Dawn Horne

Sydney Hamm

ANNIVERSARIES

Josh & Maria Richmiller

Bill & Terri O'Brien

Ralph & Karen Bradshaw

Kevin & Sherry Barry

Ron & Becky Paulsen

Bud & Sue Hoener

Parker & Allison Brockmiller