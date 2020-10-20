Chicago group to remove ‘Lightscape’ from downtown area

CHICAGO (AP) — An organization in Chicago that advocates for the city’s central business district has decided to remove some decorative clusters of lights and speakers from the downtown area. The Chicago Loop Alliance is uninstalling “Lightscape,” a multisensory experience that was unveiled in 2011. WLS-TV reports that each cluster included 50 to 100 energy-efficient LED lights that were in sync with songs that played through the speakers. The group has not decided what will replace the clusters, but the group’s president Michael Edwards says they are excited to explore new options for the space.