City Council approves police training partnership, annexation of new streets

Hannibal Police said a new training partnership could help keep narcotics off the streets in Northeast Missouri.

Hannibal City Council has approved the police department's new training partnership with the Palmyra Police Department.

Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis said narcotic sale and production doesn't follow the jurisdictions of police, that's why he said the training is mutually beneficial for the region.



Police Chief Davis said a Palmyra Police Officer will take part in training on their Anti Crime Enforcement, or ACE, squad, which focuses on investigation into distribution and manufacturing of narcotics.

He said they needed approval from the city to make sure any liabilities are covered by their insurance policies if anything bad were to happen.



"[This partnership] may also develop intel and performance on that side, I think we'll all benefit from that, drug problems in Hannibal are often the same problems elsewhere, so we're all connected here and it's just another corroboration between the departments and I think it'll be mutually beneficial to everyone," said Davis.

He said this means that Palmyra officer will have a chance to train with equipment that smaller departments don't have access to, and the training will be done based on availability of the officer being trained.

Chief Davis said this agreement was made after a request from Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue.

Hannibal City council also approved a number of things at their Tuesday night meeting, including the annexation of the roads at Oak Springs subdivision.

The council also made new appointments for the Parks and Rec board and Historical Development Commission.

The sale of the property at 312 S. 7th street for 500 dollars plus fees to an individual who plans to rehab the property was approved.

New subdivision and flood drainage control rules that have been discussed previously were also approved, and amendments were made to make sure changes to police and fire retirement plans are IRS compliant.