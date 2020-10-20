Clippers confirm hiring of Tyronn Lue as coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have confirmed their hiring of Tyronn Lue to replace Doc Rivers as coach. Lue spent last season as an assistant on Rivers’ staff. Rivers coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons and is now guiding the Philadelphia 76ers. Lue was on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff when he replaced the fired David Blatt during the 2015-16 season. Under Lue’s guidance, the Cavs and LeBron James went on to win their first-ever NBA championship that season, making Lue one of the few rookie coaches in the league to ever lead his team to a title.