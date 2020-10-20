COVID surge elevates concerns of overrun local healthcare systems

The Adams County health department reports 45 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, eight are in the ICU, and four are on ventilators.

Blessing Hospital is preparing for the possibility of not having enough room for all their patients.

Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, the Blessing Health System Chief Quality and Safety Officer, says a month ago five percent of patients in the hospital had COVID-19, now it's 25 percent.

"The percent of patients has increased dramatically, which at some point will mean that we won't have room for patients presenting with other conditions," Barthel said.

The Blessing Health System, President and CEO Maureen Kahn says they started planning back in March for a surge that didn't happen.

"Well guess what, we're now seeing it now. So, we have the resources in the hospital from the standpoint of the equipment that we need and the staff that we need," Kahn said.

She says should the hospital get overrun, they have agreements with neighboring hospitals to help.

"We have this relationship and they're already willing and able to take patients should they need to assist in this," Kahn explained.

Barthel says their treatment protocols and recent building expansion have made a difference.

"Especially with this rise in cases," Barthel said. "So I do think that is another benefit that we've had in preparing all these months to be able to demonstrate improved outcomes even in just a short period of time."

Kahn says the hospital has 327 beds. Only 18-percent of those are available, according the the health department's dashboard and says they have equipment on hand to create more beds, if necessary.

Kahn says a part of their contingency plans is prediction modeling looking at the extreme possibilities of COVID-19 getting worse.

She says they'll continue to follow that modeling to be as prepared as possible.

