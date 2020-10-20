3-vehicle crash near Kansas City, Kansas, closes I-435

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, has seriously injured one person and shut down parts of the area’s thoroughfare. Officials say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday, leading authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of I-435 in Lenexa. The Kansas Highway Patrol had initially reported that a person died in the crash, but later said the person was critically injured. The patrol says the crash involved two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle. No other details of the crash — including the name of the person injured— were immediately available. Officials say southbound I-435 traffic is being detoured at 87th Street.