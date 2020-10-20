Donors pledge $1.7 billion for Burkina Faso, Mail and Niger

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says more than 20 donors have pledged nearly $1 billion for the three countries at the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis in Africa’s Sahel region for this year and over $700 million for 2021 and beyond. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the funds will help some 10 million people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the central Sahel region is at a breaking point” and humanitarian needs have reached “record levels.” U.N. humanitarian chief says over 13 million people need emergency aid to survive, including 5 million children.