Greece asks EU countries to halt military exports to Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister says he has asked fellow European Union members to halt military exports to Turkey, amid a deepening dispute between Greece and its neighbor over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean. The minister, speaking during a visit to Albania Tuesday, also said he has written to the EU’s enlargement commissioner to say Turkey is violating its customs union with the bloc. Greece and Turkey have historically testy relations and are divided by a series of issues. But relations have soured significantly this year, with a spat over maritime boundaries and rights to potential undersea resources leading to the two countries’ warships facing off, sparking fears of open conflict.