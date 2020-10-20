Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Mt. Sterling auction

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Brown County Health Department reported Tuesday that it has been notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at the K of C Hall in Mt. Sterling during the Double K Firearms Auction on Sunday.

Health officials made the announcement is to notify individuals who may be at risk due to an exposure.

The Brown County Health Department said it is working with the event organizer to provide guidance and help to mitigate this situation and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials said anyone who visited the Double K Firearms Auction in Mt. Sterling on Sunday should monitor their health and watch for symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek testing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure of the virus: