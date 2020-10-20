Hospital Report: Oct. 20, 2020

DEATHS

Dorothy Mae Adams, 90, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Bonnie Jean Wood Peters, age 95, of Middleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Quincy, Illinois died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Middleton. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Leore Marie Graves, 93, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:03 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Donna Jean Bartlow, 70, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:12 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hannibal, Regional Hospital in Hannibal MO. Funeral services are pending at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Vernon Thompson, 95, of Revere, MO, formerly of Keokuk, IA, died Monday, October, 19, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.

Kevin Tripp, 62, of Keokuk, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Arrangements are with the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.