Hospitalizations still rising in Missouri, prompting worries

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A leading coronavirus expert in St. Louis is warning that hospital workers are “over-worked and demoralized” after months of battling the coronavirus, and the worst may be yet to come. Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says hospitalizations are getting higher and intensive care unit beds are filling up at a time when the flu season is about to create even more strain on the health care system. The St. Louis region is actually in better shape than the rest of the state. Health department data shows hospitalizations are at or near record levels in virtually every region except St. Louis.