John Wood takes smaller enrollment hit than rest of the state

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - According to the Illinois Community College Board, community colleges across the state of Illinois have seen an almost 14 percent decrease in enrollment in 2020.

At John Wood Community College, school officials said while enrollment for the fall is trending down, the overall enrollment trend is a positive one.

“While the state has been down almost 14 percent this year, we’ve seen stronger enrollment here. We’re down just about 2.7 percent. That’s pretty health and puts us in the top four enrollment-wise for Illinois community colleges,” said Tracy Orne, John Wood Community College dean of students and enrollment management.

John Wood Community College also saw a 13 percent increase in enrollment over the summer compared to 2019. Enrollment isn’t complete for spring of 2021, but the college is predicting it will see a significant jump.

Officials said programs like nursing, HVAC and industrial maintenance, are on the rise and are very popular at the college. They also said the concurrent enrollment with high schools has been a big help.

Officials said students impacted by the pandemic have chosen not to come back this semester.

“For our adult student population, they have a lot going on because of COVID," Orne said. "They want to make sure that they’re working, they’re taking care of their children who are doing online learning in a lot of different capacities. So they’ve decided that they want to focus on their jobs and their children, rightly so.”

Orne also said reaching out and offering help to students last semester after they were forced to move classes online helped the school keep students and give them a peace of mind.

The college has also offered flexible options this semester to be able to keep students who may not feel comfortable with in-class learning.

SUMMARY OF OPENING FALL ENROLLMENT IN

ILLINOIS PUBLIC COMMUNITY COLLEGES 2016-2020

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Headcount 304,173 293,417 283,415 271,336 234,132 % Change -3.8% -3.5% -3.4% -4.3% -13.7%

To help reduce the professional hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic for thousands of Illinoisans, community colleges are extending fiscal resources to students through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and philanthropic funding to mitigate financial constraints to the extent possible.