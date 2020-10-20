Judge OKs release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein must be released by Thursday morning. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Tuesday that the 2016 transcripts of two days of depositions of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell must be released after both sides confer about final redactions to protect third parties. A lawyer for Maxwell said she had not yet decided whether to appeal Monday’s federal appellate ruling saying Preska properly decided that the transcripts should be unsealed. Maxwell’s lawyers say the transcripts should remain sealed until her July trial on charges she helped Epstein recruit teenage girls in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty.